Australian cricket team clinched the ODI series from India's hand by 2-1 and many veteran players have expressed displeasure over the performance of the Indian cricket team. Former Indian star player Sunil Gavaskar also questioned skipper Rohit Sharma's absence during the first One Day International (ODI).

Rohit Sharma did not play the first ODI against Australia due to “family commitments" and Hardik Pandya led the Indian team in his absence.

While talking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said that one can't have family commitments in a World Cup year and as a skipper, he should be there for every match. Gavaskar added that continuity in leadership is crucial to take the team in the right direction.

“I think he needs to play every game. You can't have a captain who is there for one match and not there for the rest. It is so important. It can happen to any other player. I know it was a family commitment, so he had to be there. That's understandable," Gavaskar said.

He added that in a World Cup year, you can't be absent due to family commitments unless it's an emergency.

“When it comes to the World Cup, you can't have a family commitment; it's as simple as that. Maybe before that, finish everything that you have unless it's an emergency. Emergency is something completely different," Gavaskar added.

The comments by the cricket legend came as India again choked against the relentless pressure from the Australian spinners. The series defeat indicate that India is not at all ready for the ODI World Cup 2023 and has a long way to go in improving its performance.

The top order of Indian batting has collapsed in every match KL Rahul with 116 runs was the top-scorer in the series, which displays the poor performance of India's top order.