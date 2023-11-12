'You can't make Babar scapegoat': Wasim Akram blasts critics, blames faulty Pakistan cricket system
Though the legendary Pakistani cricket player admitted the pressure of captaincy has affected Babar Azam's batting in the World Cup 2023.
A day after reports arrived Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is set to relinquish captaincy in white-ball format after failing to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals against India, legendary Wasim Akram blasted Babar's critics and blamed the faulty Pakistan cricket system.