’You disrespect India so much’: Angry Kevin Pietersen blasts England post 0-3 whitewash against Rohit Sharma & Co

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen minced no words in tearing down the England players for their approach in the ODI series against India which they lost 0-3. The 44-year-old, who was in India as a part of the commentary team, accused Jos Buttler and Co. for ‘disrespecting’ India and the Indian conditions after Ravi Shastri claimed that England had only one practice session throughout the series.

After losing the T20I series 1-4, England had a chance to pull up their socks and win the ODI series to gain momentum for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. But to everyone's amazement, England were no match for the Indian team which didn't not have world's best Jasprit Bumrah.

What irked Kevin Pietersen was the fact that England played enjoyed their time playing golf instead of sweating out in the training ground despite the disappointing defeats.

“I get it, enjoy yourself. These are the best times of your life. Play golf, have the best of your time. Really enjoy playing for England. But by crikey, you get paid to score runs. You get paid to win games of cricket. You don't get paid to play golf. This isn't a golf tour, this is a cricket tour,” said the former English captain on Star Sports.

“No, really. I'm gutted that I've to say that you disrespect Indian conditions and India so much. I'm absolutely gutted from an Englishman's point of view,” added Kevin Pietersen.

The former right-hander also took to X to express his frustration. “I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series. How can this be? Seriously, how? I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur,” he continued.

"There isn’t a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say, that they’d improve without practicing whilst they’re getting beaten. There also cannot be one player in that England side that can sit on the plane leaving India and saying to themselves, they did everything they can to try help England win.

"And for that, I’m am actually incredibly sad this evening. Losing is fine if you’re giving your best to improve everyday and if England didn’t train during this series then they didn’t try. Heartbreaking for any England fan!" he added.

Duckett comments upset Pietersen Earlier, Kevin Pietersen was upset with Ben Duckett's comments on post-match press conference in Cuttack after loss in the second ODI. The English opener had said “If we lose 3-0 to India, I don't care as long as we beat them in the final of the Champions Trophy.”

“Goodness me, it’s pretty poor that Duckett would say that he doesn’t care if England lose today and lose 3-0 to India. Context is important when reading quotes, but those words should NOT have been said! NEVER!” Kevin Pietersen posted on X.