‘You fossils said…' Dinesh Karthik takes dig at Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton after Pakistan's T20 World Cup exit

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took a brutal dig at former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton. Karthik was talking during a discussion with Nasser and Michael on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

Last year, Nasser and Michael had claimed that India had an unfair advantage in the 2025 Champions Trophy, since they played all their matches in Dubai. Karthik noted that by this logic, Pakistan could have reached the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup, since they played a majority of their matches in Colombo.

The only games Pakistan didn't play in Colombo were the Super 8 matches against England and Sri Lanka, which they played in Pallekele. The Salman Agha-led side were knocked out in the Super 8 stage after failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi slams PCB's 50 lakh fine on Pakistan players after T20 WC exit

‘Pak should have done something in this World Cup’: Dinesh Karthik "I expected Pak to qualify for the semis because they have played consistently in Colombo, stayed in one hotel, know the pitches well, and both you FOSSILS said that's one of the reasons India did so well in Champions Trophy. By that same accord, Pak should have done something in this World Cup," the former wicketkeeper-batter said.

"So genuine lack of skill there. I backed Pakistan to say that they will just fight a lot more but they lost most of the games and in the end almost losing to Sri Lanka was mad," he added.

Also Read | PCB hands hefty fine to Pakistan players after T20 World Cup exit: Report

Pakistan began with a three-wicket win over the Netherlands, before beating the USA by 32 runs in their second match. However, the Men in Green received a reality check after they lost to India once again in the T20 World Cup, and the margin of defeat was a heavy one (61 runs).

It was only after a 102-run win over Namibia in their last group game that Pakistan's spot in the Super 8 stage was confirmed.

Pakistan's first game in the Super 8 stage, against New Zealand, was washed out due to rain in Colombo, and they went down to England by two wickets in the next match. Pakistan then had to beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs or more in their last Super 8 match, but only managed to do so by five runs.

Also Read | SA vs NZ T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE: Unbeaten Proteas eye final berth