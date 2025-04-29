’You get subbed out in every game’ - Glenn Maxwell’s brutal dig at Yuzvendra Chahal after getting MS Dhoni’s bat; watch

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got a hilarious reality check by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell during a training session in Chennai.

The Indian leg spinner was showing off his bat, which he received as a gift from Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, to his teammates in the away dressing room at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

“What are you gonna do with it?” After confirming it was Dhoni's bat, Maxwell quipped, “What are YOU gonna do with it?” before delivering the devastating blow, “You get subbed out in every game.”

That wasn't the end of trolling for the veteran leg spinner as youngster Priyansh Arya chirped in with a joke of his own. Talking about Chahal's prized possession, the left-hand batsman said, "Some kid in Haryana is going to take this bat for sure."

Watch the hilarious interaction here:

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 The Punjab Kings are in the sultry heat of Chennai as they prepare to take on the 5-time champions CSK in their den, the MA Chidambaram stadium.

The Punjab side are currently sitting in 5th position in the Indian Premier League standings with 11 points to their name in 9 matches.

They Punjab side has had a fairly competitive campaign in IPL 2025 so far under the leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting.

They will face the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Wednesday.

CSK have had a torrid time this season as they sit rock bottom in the IPL table. Dhoni's side have won only 2 matches so far and have registered only 4 points in the season. They also have the worst net run rate at -1.302.

