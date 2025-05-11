‘You guys are absolute rock stars’: Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta's heartfelt message to Dharamshala fans

A lot can happen in a week's time. Preity Zinta, the co-owner of Punjab Kings, was all smiles on the previous Sunday (May 4). Her team smashed 237 runs in 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants and registered a win at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala for the first time in 12 years. Fast forward one week, and the popular Bollywood star is relieved and grateful for the swift evacuation of the same HPCA stadium on Thursday (May 8). The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned due to the border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamshala The match had a delayed start due to rain. Punjab Kings reached 122/1 after 10.1 overs. Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya's dismissal was the last action of the match. The authorities abruptly halted the match and asked the spectators to leave the stadium, citing floodlight issues.

Preity Zinta's heartfelt message The 50-year-old star thanked everyone involved in the evacuation process.

The popular actor even apologised to the fans for refusing to take selfies. She has given a perfectly appropriate justification.

“I’m sorry I was a bit curt & said no to pictures with everyone but the need of the hour was the safety of everyone and it was my duty & responsibility to make sure everyone stayed safe.”

Journey to Delhi The two squad members, support staff, commentators, and the broadcast crew reached Punjab's Jalandhar by road from Dharamshala on May 9 (Friday). Then they boarded a specially arranged ‘Vande Bharat’ express train and reached Delhi's Safdarjang station by Friday night.

Preity Zinta thanked the Indian Railways and Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, for helping the teams with the necessary arrangements.