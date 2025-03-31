’You have to start from scratch...’: Varun Chakaravarthy on his learnings from KKRs IPL 2024 Victory

New Delhi [India] March 31 (ANI): Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has shared a key lesson from the Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2024 title-winning season. He emphasized that despite past achievements, every new tournament demands a fresh start.

"The lesson is that you can have a great previous tournament, but again you have to start from scratch. That's what cricket teaches you. You can have fantastic two or three tournaments, but in the next one, you have to start from zero. So, that's what I'm preparing for--starting from scratch." Varun Chakravarthy said while speaking on JioHotstar's special show 'Gen Bold.

"What I have learned till now is to just keep things very simple--don't try to do something very different, don't try to bowl a magic ball or create a magic moment. The most impactful thing you can do is stick to your basics, do them well, and execute them properly," he added.

Varun Chakravarthy will be seen in action when Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are ready to face off in the 12th match of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on March 31.

The last time MI and KKR met in IPL 2024, KKR secured a victory by 18 runs at their home ground, Eden Gardens. MI are the only side this season who are yet to open their account, having lost both of their opening games.

Mumbai Indians began their campaign in IPL 2025 on a pretty bad note as they lost against Chennai Super Kings by four wickets followed by a defeat against Gujarat Titans by 36 runs.