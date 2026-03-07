‘You played cricket only because of…’, Mohammad Amir hits back at Mohammad Kaif over ‘attention’ statement

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif and ex-Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir have been involved in a war of words that never seem to end, as India gear up to face New Zealand in Sunday's T20 World Cup 2026 final.

The heated verbal exchange began after Kaif opined that Amir criticises India just to get attention and stay relevant in the news.

Time and again, Amir has made controversial remarks like calling opener Abhishek Sharma a "slogger" and a “one-dimensional player”. He clarified his point, stating that while his “slogger” statement would have "hurt some people", all he meant was that Abhishek Sharma allows good bowlers to "trap" him.

Earlier, Kaif had attacked Amir saying that the reason why Pakistan lost to USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup was because of him. Pakistan were crashed out in the group stage of that edition.

What Mohammad Kaif had said on Mohammad Amir "The loss they suffered against the USA in 2024 - it was the same bowler who was responsible. In that over, he conceded only one boundary but bowled too many wides. His deliveries did not even land on the stumps. Who got scared against that USA team and made his side lose the game? I don't have to say more," Kaif had said.

"Why are we focusing on him? The country is so far behind in the sport - they have no players, no solid captain, no solid bowler, nothing. Just let them be. We don't have to respond to everything they say.

"They cannot come to our level. They have different problems. If we focus on their comments, it is like we are giving them importance, and that is what they want anyway," he had added.

Mohammad Amir hits back at Mohammad Kaif Amir hit back at Kaif and compared the number of IPL matches that the latter has played to the number of T20 matches Amir has played.

"I don't know about his cricketing career, how much he has played. I checked his stats; he played only 29 matches in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 103 (103.60). He said I was speaking about India to gain attention. Firstly, I don't need attention by speaking about India. Mr. Kaif, I have played 350 T20s, you can check my stats," the 33-year-old said on his YouTube channel.

The former left-arm pacer also questioned Kaif's international career, and said that the Allahabad-born cricketer should be thankful to Sourav Ganguly for giving him the India cap. He went to the extent of insulting Kaif, suggesting that he was known just for his fielding.

"Moreover, main bas fielding pe cricket nahi khela (I didn't play cricket just because of my fielding). I played after giving performances. Aap Dada ko thank you boliye (You should be thankful to Dada).

"I have heard that you played cricket only because of your fielding. You are a cricketer; these sorts of statements don't suit you," stated Amir.

Pakistan, who lost to India in the group stage, went onto qualify for the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026 after a win over Namibia in their last group stage match. However, the Salman Agha-led side were knocked out in the Super 8 stage after finishing third in Group 2.