‘You think I’m jealous?’: Harbhajan Singh asks Ashwin, gets brutally honest reply | VIDEO

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has addressed allegations that he was jealous of his former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. Both players were part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, but while Ashwin’s career soared from there, Harbhajan’s trajectory dipped amid fitness issues and rising competition.

In a recent podcast on his YouTube channel, Ashwin brought up a comment from a viewer claiming that Harbhajan was jealous of him.

"This whole jealousy bit. Before I allow you to answer that, let me clarify something. People look at everything from their perspective. For example, if they are passing a comment on me, they believe that others would see the world through their eyes. This comment that you are jealous of this person who is interviewing you today--what would that be about?" Ashwin stated in his question.

Responding to Ashwin's question, Harbhajan replied, “Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting here with me today. We have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?”

Harbhajan may have expected a diplomatic reply, but Ashwin’s candid response took him—and the internet—by surprise.

"Even if you were jealous at one point, it is justified. That is my point. I would never take it the wrong way because we are all human. Naturally, it is bound to be like that." Ashwin responded.

Harbhajan on being jealous of Ashwin: Harbhajan then explained that when a player with 400 wickets sees a new competitor in the squad, it’s natural for a thought of competition to arise.

“I just want to make one point very clear that when you came into the side… you know that this could be the guy who could be playing for longer period of time…. One more guy has come in, it’s competition. Now at that time, somewhere in my mind, even if just a small thought must have come, like ‘I have to step up my game.’” Harbhajan responded to Ashwin's question.

“But somewhere, I feel that today, as we’re sitting here, everything happens for a reason. I played this game, before me someone else was playing it, I replaced someone too.” Harbhajan added.

Netizens react to Harbhajan - Ashwin jelousy row: “Too honest and blunt for broadcasting media, Anna. 😭🙏🏻 My dream of seeing you as being a part of the Sky Sports commentary team is vanishing.” reacted one user to the clip of video shared by Ashwin.

Meanwhile, other users reacted to a social media post that went viral for sharing the snippet of the above conversation.

“In all formats including ipl bhajji was great, surely Ashwin wasn't as good in all formats his odi career was one to be forgotten.I like both and see them better than kumble easily but bhajji is underrated maybe his attitude overshadows his legacy” noted one user.

“Both are champion players, match winners on their day. In a broader perspective, they are similar range players. Comparing between generations is always foolish.” added another user

