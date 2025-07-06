Young Flintoff registers first Youth ODI century against India

Worcester [UK], July 6 (ANI): Batting at No. 4 in the fourth Youth ODI against India at the County Ground in Worcester, 17-year-old Rocky Flintoff walked in during the 15th over with England at 104/2. Openers BJ Dawkins (67) and Joseph Moores (52) had given the hosts a strong start while chasing a big target of 364, as per Wisden.

Flintoff began cautiously and took his time to settle in. His first boundary came only on his 20th ball, a straight six off spinner Naman Pushpak. The momentum picked up in the 25th over when he smashed three consecutive fours off Deepesh Devendran. From 13 off 20 balls, he accelerated smartly and reached his fifty in 41 deliveries.

He was particularly dominant against Pushpak, scoring 36 runs off him, including two sixes and two fours. Flintoff brought up his maiden Youth ODI hundred in the 43rd over, reaching the milestone in 88 balls with a two through the off side. He was eventually dismissed for 107 as the ninth wicket.

This was Flintoff's second century for England U19, his first came in a Youth Test against Sri Lanka last July, where he scored 106. Earlier this year, at just 16, he became the youngest player to score a hundred for England A or Lions, with a remarkable century from No. 9 against Australia A. He also became Lancashire's youngest debutant in the County Championship last August.

Despite Flintoff's heroics, England fell short. Earlier in the day, 14-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest century in Youth ODI history, and Vihaan Malhotra added 129 at over a run-a-ball to power India to 363/9.