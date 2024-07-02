Young Indian squad leaves for India vs Zimbabwe T20I tour; BCCI shares fresh pictures of team
The BCCI has shared pictures of young Team India leaving for Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series starting on July 6. Key players are missing due to Hurricane Beryl in Barbados. A new team has been selected based on IPL 2024 performances to carry forward India's legacy.
‘Jet Set Zimbabwe’ is the caption the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) used while sharing fresh pictures of young Team India leaving for the T20I series. In Zimbabwe, India will play 5 T20I matches, with the first starting on July 6.