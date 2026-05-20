Young Jharkhand cricketer Krish Sharma dreams of India cap, says Sooryavanshi setting higher benchmark

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 20 (ANI): Emerging Jharkhand cricketer Krish Sharma is steadily carving a name for himself in India's age-group circuit with consistent performances, clear ambitions and a deep admiration for Test cricket.

The 17-year-old left-handed opener from Dimmna Basti East in Jamshedpur has impressed across junior tournaments with his technically sound batting, calm temperament and ability to anchor innings under pressure. Along with his batting exploits, Krish also contributes as an off-spin bowler and a sharp fielder, making him a promising all-round package for the future.

Speaking to ANI in Gurugram, Krish talked about his rise in cricket and described his journey as a dream come true while balancing both studies and sport.

"The journey has been like a dream. It's been so good so far, as I expected. I am managing my cricket and studies together. When I was 10, I started playing cricket. I played U-14 at the age of 13, then U-16 and the next year, I played U-19," he said.

Krish credited the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) for nurturing young cricketers and providing them with a proper development structure from the grassroots level.

"My state board (JSCA) backs players from the under-14 levels. Usually, other boards take trials and send players for matches. But in our state, the board gives at least 5-6 months for the players to get ready. The training is different at home. But in the association, our training is very good. So the state has worked a lot on that," he added.

Krish's performances in recent domestic age-group tournaments underline his growing stature in junior cricket. During the 2024-25 Cooch Behar Trophy for Jharkhand Under-19s, he scored 300 runs in six innings, including an unbeaten 70. In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he accumulated 130 runs in three innings with a top score of 74.

His earlier numbers at the Under-16 level were equally impressive. In the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24, Krish amassed 425 runs in seven matches, including an unbeaten 128. He also piled up 400 runs in five inter-district Under-19 matches, highlighted by an unbeaten 175.

The youngster also acknowledged the impact made by teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has enjoyed a breakthrough IPL 2026 season with over 500 runs, including a century.

"Sooryavanshi is a very good talent. We can't copy anyone. It's not like he is hitting a six on the first ball; we have to do the same. But players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set the benchmark higher. Like Sachin Tendulkar set his benchmark at his time. Now, Vaibhav is setting a higher benchmark. So we have to match up with them," Krish said.

Despite his rapid rise in junior cricket, Krish remains firmly focused on one dream -- representing India at the highest level.

"Blue Jersey, India. I don't have any other goal," he said.

The young batter said cricketers from Jharkhand making it to the Indian team have motivated aspiring players from the state to believe in their own potential. Speaking about Ishan Kishan, he said, "If they can do it, I can do it too. When I see players like him (Kishan), I feel that I can do it too."

"We are from the same background. When Jharkhand was new, he succeeded. Now our state is much better. If they can do it, we can do it too," he added.

Krish also revealed that his cricketing idols are former India captain MS Dhoni and Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara.

Explaining what he admires about the two legends, Krish added, "I like Sangakkara's patience level. He used to play test cricket. And Mahendra Singh Dhoni used to finish the match according to his calculations."

For Krish, the ultimate test of a cricketer still lies in the longest format of the game.

"I think that test cricket is the main form of cricket. There is also white-ball cricket. But mainly, it is test cricket. People wonder who will play for 3 to 4 days. But if you ask any player, he will never say that. To play test cricket, you need passion. That's why test cricket is the best format for me," he said.