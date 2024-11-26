Youngest IPL crorepati Vaibhav Suryavanshi accused of age fraud, father says: ‘We don’t fear anyone’

At the IPL auction, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player sold for 1.1 crore to Rajasthan Royals. Despite age controversy, his father insists on his declared age and is open to further tests to confirm it.

Updated26 Nov 2024, 09:07 AM IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was sold to Rajasthan Royals for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore at IPL Auction 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.2 crore at IPL Auction 2025(X)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history on Monday when he became the youngest player to be sold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The Bihar-born batsman was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for 1.1 crore on Day 2 in Jeddah.

However, Vaibhav's fame also came with some controversy as some allegations surfaced that the cricketer is actually 15 years old instead of his declared age of 13 years, 288 days. The young cricketer's father Sanjiv Suryavanshi has now tackled these allegations, stating that Vaibhav had undergone a BCCI bone test at the age of 8 and a half and that he is happy to undergo age test.

"When he was 8 and half years old he first appeared for a BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test." Sanjiv Suryavanshi told PTI

"My son has worked hard. At the age of 8 years, he excelled at U-16 district trials. I would take him for his cricket coaching to Samastipur and then take him back," he added

Talking about how Rajasthan Royals selected Vaibhav for IPL, Suryavanshi said, “Rajasthan Royals had called him for trials in Nagpur. Vikram Rathour sir (batting coach) gave a match situation where he had to score 17 in an over. Bituwa ne 3 chakka mara. Trials mein aat chakka aur char chauwaa mara (He smashed three sixes. At trials, he hit eight sixes and four fours),”

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Hailing from Bihar's Samastipur, Suryavanshi has already made some news with his extraordinary achievements on the field. During the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Suryavanshi made his debut at just 12 years and 284 days against Mumbai. This was a history on its own.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh made his debut at 15 years and 57 days while legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar started his career at 15 years and 230 days.

Suryavanshi caught the attention of cricket experts during the Youth Test series against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed 104 runs off just 62 balls. He also became the youngest centurion in the 170-year history of competitive cricket at 13 years and 188 days.

The southpaw also made a record for hitting the fastest century by an Indian at the youth level. He smashed a blistering century off 58 balls, which is second fastest at this level, just behind England’s Moeen Ali, who achieved the feat in 56 balls.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 09:07 AM IST
