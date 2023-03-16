‘Your career is over…’, When Shoaib Akhtar picked up Sachin Tendulkar and promptly fell to the ground2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:12 PM IST
- Virender Sehwag shared a incident when Shoaib Akhtar picked up Sachin Tendulkar, lost balance and both crashed on the ground
While talking about the aggression of Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, veteran Indian batsman Virender Sehwag shared some fun stories from cricket. Sehwag shared that once at a party, Shoaib Akhtar picked up Sachin Tendulkar and as he couldn't balance, they both just crashed on the ground. Sehwag shared many details from the Indian team while talking to a podcast, The Ranveer Show (TRS).
