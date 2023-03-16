While talking about the aggression of Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, veteran Indian batsman Virender Sehwag shared some fun stories from cricket. Sehwag shared that once at a party, Shoaib Akhtar picked up Sachin Tendulkar and as he couldn't balance, they both just crashed on the ground. Sehwag shared many details from the Indian team while talking to a podcast, The Ranveer Show (TRS).

Sehwag shared that from the Pakistani team, Shoaib Akhtar was his best friend and they used to have a lot of fun together.

"He (Akhtar) used to show a lot of aggression off the field, if you tease him, he will come and hold your hand very tightly. So we used to maintain distance from him while talking," Sehwag said.

"Once at a party in Lucknow, Akhtar tried to lift Sachin Tendulkar, and Tendulkar is heavy, around 100 kg may be, it is not like anybody can come and pick him. Akhtar tried and when he couldn't, he just pulled him up and both fell on the ground," Virender Sehwag said while talking to podcast TRS.

Sehwag added that Akhtar was very embarrassed after that and we even scared him that we will complain to the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) and they will forward the complaint to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“You are out now, your career is over. You have dropped our top player. And he was scared, he kept following Sachin everywhere saying sorry and everything. Still, me and Sachin, whenever we sit together, we go back to the incident and laugh about it," Sehwag said.

When asked about their skirmishes on Twitter, Sehwag said that it happens between friends and that Akhtar is a good human being in general, but in “front of camera something changes."

Sehwag shared our friendship also help us to grow professionally and he exemplified it by informing that soon a documentary will be out on India and Pakistan cricket and Sehwag has asked the documentary makers to keep Shoaib Akhtar from the other side, as they both had the best time together.