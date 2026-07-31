‘Your commitment set you apart’: Rohit Sharma pays tribute to Ajinkya Rahane

Former India captain Rohit Sharma penned a heartfelt tribute to Ajinkya Rahane after the veteran batter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday.

Rohit praised Rahane's dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the game, while also acknowledging the immense hard work he put in over the course of his distinguished career.

“We've shared the dressing room for so many years and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart,” Rohit wrote on X, along with a photo of himself and Rahane. “Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes! @ajinkyarahane88,” he added.

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were teammates across all three formats for several years and played key roles during one of Indian cricket's most successful periods.

From memorable Test victories overseas to ICC tournaments and bilateral series, the duo shared numerous milestones while wearing the Indian jersey.

Ajinkya Rahane's achievements Known for his elegant strokeplay, composed temperament and ability to perform in challenging overseas conditions, Rahane established himself as a vital member of India's middle order for much of the last decade.

Rahane also showcased his brilliance as an astute leader, guiding India to a historic 2-1 Test series win over Australia in Australia in 2020-21, helping the visitors clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rahane took over as stand-in skipper of the Indian team on that tour after Virat Kohli returned home following the birth of his first child, following the first Test in Adelaide, in which India were bowled out for 36.

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Although his appearances for India became limited in the later stages of his career, the Mumbai cricketer continued to play domestic cricket and franchise leagues. His experience, calmness and willingness to nurture youngsters made him a respected figure both on and off the field.

Rohit's tribute echoed the sentiments of many former and current cricketers who acknowledged not only Rahane's achievements on the field but also the character he displayed throughout his career.

While statistics capture his runs, centuries and victories, teammates have often spoken about his humility, discipline and quiet leadership.

Across formats, Rahane enjoyed a successful international career. In Test cricket, he amassed 5,077 runs from 85 matches at an average of 38.46, registering 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

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In the 50-over format, he scored 2,962 runs in 90 ODIs, including three hundreds and 24 fifties, while averaging 35.26 with a strike rate of 78.63.

He also represented India in 20 T20Is, scoring 375 runs at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29, with one half-century to his name.