Billions of cricket fans are memorising the day, as Virat Kohli has brought not only smiles on people's faces but gave them the best Diwali gift they could ever think of – a thrilling and sensational knock against arch-rival Pakistan in Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match.
With the person in focus, and on field making sure India takes the revenge of 2021 T20I World Cup defeat in Dubai, his family too was sitting in front of the TV set and praying for the 'Men in Blue' perform.
Soon after the sensational knock, that led India win the crucial match against Pakistan, Kohli's better-half and Bollywood actress Anuskha Sharma wrote an emotional post on social media site Instagram, saying, "Your (Virat Kohli) strength is contagious."
In the love note, she wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!"
"You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !!" she added.
"Your strength is contagious ⭐️and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin (sic)," she continued and shared images from her TV screen of Indian team celebrating their victory over Pakistan.
In his unbeaten 82 runs in 53 balls, Kohli hit six 4s and four 6s.
On being asked how he feels, Kohli said, "I have no idea how that happened, I am lost for words." Kohli also bagged the Player of the Match award for his dynamic innings.
After hitting unbeaten knock, though the teammates and cricket fans were jubilating and cherishing the memorable innings, Kohli was seen in tears and thanking the almighty.
The power hitter and considered to be the best man to play white ball, was under pressure for several months as his form was in question.
Expressing his happiness to get back the from and a win against Pakistan, Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. (Indian flag) (heart sic)"
Earlier, Pakistan too lost its initial wickets but Shan Masood and Iftikar Ahmed set the momentum and helped their team reach 159 in 20 overs. India's Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya clinched 3 wickets each. Mohd Shami also took two wickets and B Kumar clinched a wicket.
