An all-round show by Manoj Tiwary and fifties from Yusuf Pathan and Naman Ojha helped India clinch a thrilling six-run win over Sri Lanka in the One World One Family Cup 2025, held in Bengaluru. The match was a part of the Cricket for a Cause initiative of Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission (SMSGHM), aimed at serving humanity by enabling nutrition, health and education for all.

While India had the likes of Venkatesh Prasad, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Piyush Chawla, Parthiv Patel in their ranks, the Sri Lanka team had some of the legendary figures world cricket namely Marvan Atapattu, Aravinda De Silva, Muthiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul? Piyush Chawla picks favourite for Champions Trophy

Batting first, India rode on fifties from Yusuf Pathan (61, 32b) and Naman Ojha (53, 27b) to post a challenging 195/6 in 20 overs. Manoj Tiwary also contributed with 29-ball 44. For Sri Lanka, Thilan Thushra and Romesh Kaluwitharana picked up two wickets each.

In reply, the Sri Lankans put up a great fight but fell short by six runs. Upul Tharanga top-scored with 51 while Romesh Kaluwitharana aso chipped in with 45. For India, Venkatesh Prasad and Manoj Tiwary picked up three wickets each. The Player of the Match went to Manoj Tiwary for his all-round performance.

Sunil Gavaskar's special message Legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who presided over the game, stated this match was an occasion to support a mission making a difference in millions of lives worldwide. "Cricket in itself has never been just a sport in India, rather it has always been revered as a religion, and nothing can be better than cricketing icons coming together to support and uplift humanity. We hope to return next year for the third edition of the One World One Family Cup,” he said.

Also Read | Virat Kohli fans slam Irfan Pathan over comments after batting debacle

Sharing the vision behind the unique initiative, global humanitarian and spiritual leader Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai said, “The One World One Family Cup is not merely a match, it is a collective effort to uplift the lives and livelihoods of millions who are deprived of even basic essentials like education, health and nutrition.