Yuvraj Samra dethrones Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad for huge world record during CAN vs NZ in T20 World Cup 2026

Canada’s Yuvraj Samra has dethroned Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad to become the youngest centurion in T20 World Cup history. The 19-year-old reached the milestone in just 58 balls during a Group D clash against New Zealand in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

At exactly 19 years and 141 days old, Samra hit the century mark with a four off Kyle Jamieson in the 17th over. After scoring only 17 runs in his first two games, the left-hander went all guns blazing. He smashed the Kiwi bowlers across the park and reached his fifty in 36 balls—the youngest player ever to score a T20 World Cup half-century.

Samra was particularly aggressive against James Neesham. In the sixth over, he hammered the medium pacer for three consecutive fours followed by a six.

Named after Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, Samra was playing just his 19th T20 International. He finished with 110 runs off 65 balls, including 11 fours and six sixes. He eventually fell in the final over while attempting a big hit against Jacob Duffy.

Youngest player to score a T20 World Cup hundred

Age Player Opponent Venue Edition 19y 141d Yuvraj Samra (Canada) New Zealand Chennai 2026 22y 127d Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan) Bangladesh Mirpur 2014 23y 156d Suresh Raina (India) South Africa Gros Islet 2010 25y 83d Alex Hales (England) Sri Lanka Chattogram 2014 25y 327d Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) Sri Lanka Sydney 2022

Before Samra, Shehzad held the record for the youngest T20 World Cup centurion at 22 years and 127 days against Bangladesh in the 2014 edition of the tournament. In fact, Samra's hundred was also the second in this edition of the tournament after Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka.

Canada ride on Yuvraj Samra's hundred Samra set the tone early, taking on pace spearhead Matt Henry in the opening over with back to back fours. He then shifted gears in the final over of the powerplay, hammering James Neesham for 18 runs. After two dot balls, he unleashed a sequence of 4, 4, 4, 6 – pulling behind square, muscling one over mid-wicket, drilling a straight drive and finishing with a stunning upper-cut over point -- to race to 29 off 17 balls.

Samra found solid support from skipper Dilpreet Bajwa as the duo stitched together a 116-run opening stand – the highest first-wicket partnership by an Associate team against a Full Member in men's T20 World Cups. Bajwa was clearly overshadowed and got out for 36 off 39 balls.

