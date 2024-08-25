Yuvraj Singh approached to replace Ricky Ponting in Delhi Capitals? Here’s what report says

Nearly a month after former Australian skipper and legendary player Ricky Pointing parted ways from Delhi Capitals, the franchise have reportedly approached former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for a coaching role, reported Sportstar.

According to the report, the Delhi Capitals – failed to qualify for the playoffs in any of the last three seasons – appear keen to board Yuvraj Singh on board ahead of the mega auction for the 2025 season of the league. Though nothing has been finalised as of yet.

An earlier report by News18 had claimed that the Delhi Capitals have approached Gujarat Titans’ head coach Ashish Nehra and Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki to be part of DC ahead of the 2025 season.

The Sportstar report added that Nehra may continue with his current stint with Gujarat Titans. There has been some gossip that the GT is looking for veteran Indian cricketers to fill Gary Kirsten's shoes, who currently is a full-time head coach of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in case Yuvraj Singh agrees to become a coach for DC, it will be his first stint. He has previously coached Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma over the last few years.

Pointing partying ways: Australian World Cup-winning skipper Ricky Pointing parted ways with DC in July 2024 after the franchise was reportedly dissatisfied with the team's performance in the last few seasons.

Pointing joined DC in 2018, when it was referred as Delhi Daredevils. In the fist year of Pointing becoming the mentor, DD finished bottom of the table. But the team made it to the playoffs for three continuous seasons – 2019, 2020, and 2021. But again, DC failed to make the final four in the last three seasons.