Yuvraj Singh as Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s mentor? World champion told to train RR star like Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the toast of the town as the 14-year-old made history on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals' new rising star became the youngest centurion in the history of the Indian Premier League after he smashed a 35-ball ton against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh joined the parade as he praised the young star on social media for his blistering knock on Monday.

He posted on 'X' and asked his followers what they were doing when they were 14-years-old in an appreciation post for the Rajasthan Royals opener.

While Singh's post received numerous hilarious responses, including one which said: “Watching You and Dhoni Fight for Priyanka Chopra's Attention”, one fan told the double World Cup winner to take the teenager under his wings.

“Lock him” According to Yograj Singh, Yuvraj's father, the former India all-rounder played a pivotal role in the rise of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill by inculcating discpline into their attitudes.

Speaking about Sharma in particular in an interview, Yograj said: “Late night parties... girlfriends. What happened then? Yuvraj said, ‘Lock him (Abhishek Sharma).’ He came under Yuvraj Singh's wings as his father couldn't handle him.

“Yuvi once shouted at him, 'Where are you?'. I heard him shout. 'It's 9 pm, go to bed. Do you understand me? I am coming.' He then handed over the phone and went to bed. Yuvi then told his (Sharma) father to wake him up at 5 am," he added.

Yograj also revealed that his son took Gujarat Titans skipper Gill under his wings as well and disciplined the right hand batter in a similar manner. See here:

Next success story? It remains to be seen if Yuvraj Singh would take 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as his next protege.

But one thing's for sure: Singh's tough love approach seems to have paid off as both Gill and Sharma are amongst the brightest prospects in Indian cricket.

The GT skipper is already an established star in the Indian team, representing the Men in Blue across all three formats.

Meanwhile Sharma is a rising star for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and even scored a blistering ton earlier this season in IPL 2025.

Sharma has also cemented his place in the Indian T20 team as the default opener. Ever since making his T20 international debut in Zimbabwe in late July 2024, the swashbuckling southpaw has gone on to represent India in 17 matches and has two centuries to his name.

