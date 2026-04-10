Yuvraj Singh defends Stuart Broad for throwing his signed India jersey in dustbin: ‘He was angry’

It's been 20 years since the famous six sixes were hit by Yuvraj Singh during the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. The incident gave Yuvraj the status of an all-time legend in the history books as he found a presence among the likes of Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, and Herschelle Gibbs, all of whom had attained that feat in longer formats of the game. Yuvraj recently shared an incident after the match where the southpaw said that he signed an Indian jersey for Broad, but the pacer threw it in the dustbin.

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Yuvraj Singh on Broad's ‘acceptable’ response: In a conversation with former England captain Michael Vaughan on The Overlap Cricket podcast, Yuvraj said, “Stuart’s dad, Chris Broad. He was the third umpire for the India-Australia semi-final, and he came and told me. He walked on the pitch and was like, ‘You almost finished my son’s career.’ I was like, ‘Sir, I’ve been hit for five sixes. I know how it feels.’”

"And he said, ‘You need to sign a shirt for Stuart,’ right? So on my India shirt, I wrote to Stuart that, ‘You know, I’ve been hit for five sixes. I know how it feels. I hope you go on to become the best.’ And lately I realised somewhere that when Chris gave him that shirt, he threw this shirt in the dustbin. He was so angry, which is acceptable because he didn’t accept that,” Yuvraj added.

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Yuvraj, however, cautioned that he doesn't know how much of that incident is true since he didn't speak to Broad after that. The southpaw was also all praises for Broad, whom he called ‘legendary’ while recalling the over 630 wickets that the pacer picked in Test cricket.

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"And from there, you know, he became a legendary fast bowler. Picked up more than, I think, 635 Test wickets. I mean he turned that moment into, I think, power and became a great bowler, and we often talk about that. I think somebody else's career could have been over.”

Asked by Vaughan why he targeted Broad specifically during the England clash, Yuvraj said that while the altercation with Freddie Flintoff has often been attributed as the reason behind the anger that propelled the six sixes, he noted that's not the full story.

Yuvraj said, “People just talk about that, that my conversation with Freddy got me into that space, but I anyway had to swing every ball because that time, you know, it was the last three overs or two overs.”

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