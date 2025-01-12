The father of legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh, opened up in an interview and made startling statements about women, Kapil Dev, and his son’s cricketing success.

Speaking on 'Unfiltered with Samdish', Yograj made a comment on women, by giving an example of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

According to Yograj, wife may destroy a house if given power, just like Indira Gandhi did it.

"Wife will destroy your house if you give her power. Sorry to say, Indira Gandhi ran this country and destroyed it. Give them respect and love, but never give them power," 'Unfiltered with Samdish' quoted Yograj as saying.

Wanted to kill Kapil Dev: Among other details, Yograj also revealed that once he wanted to kill Kapil Dev after being dropped from the Indian team. He also stated that he dropped the idea as Kapil came out of his house with his mother.

"I went to Kapil Dev’s house to put a bullet through his head. But when he came out with his mother, I couldn’t go through with it," Yograj said.

Not only this, Yograj even claimed that when his son Yuvraj Singh played a pivotal role in India’s 2011 ODI World Cup victory, Kapil Dev was not happy.

"In 2011, when India won the World Cup, Kapil was the only one crying. I sent him a paper cutting, saying my son did better than you in the World Cup," Yograj Singh said while taking a dig at the former Indian World Cup winning skipper.

On MS Dhoni: Yograj also spoke in detail about India's former World Cups winning skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but this time, he lauded him.

Yograj referred MS Dhoni as a 'fearless man' and a 'motivated captain'.

“I find Dhoni as a very motivated captain, who can tell people what to do,” Yograj said on 'Unfiltered by Samdish', adding, “The best thing about Dhoni was that he could read the wicket can tell bowlers where to bowl.”

“What I liked the most about him was that he was a fearless men. If you remember in Australia, he was hit on the grill by Mitchell Johnson and he didn’t moved a bit, he stood there and next ball he pulled him for a six. Aise log kaafi kam hote hai (There are very few people like him),” Yograj concluded.