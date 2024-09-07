Yograj Singh has sparked controversy with his comments about Arjun Tendulkar, comparing him to coal in a mine. Critics have condemned his harsh assessment, while others support his perspective as a coach.

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh, known for his outspoken and often provocative remarks, has recently stirred controversy with his comments about Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun. Historically, Yograj has been vocal in criticizing former Indian captain MS Dhoni, blaming him for the decline of his son Yuvraj Singh’s international career. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent interview, Yograj, who had been providing guidance to Arjun Tendulkar to enhance his cricketing skills, made a statement that quickly went viral.

When asked about his experience training Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, Yograj responded with a controversial analogy: "Aapne heera dekha hai koyle ki khan mein? Wo koyla hi hai. (Have you seen a diamond in a coal mine? He is the coal)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His blunt assessment, comparing Arjun to coal in a coal mine, has sparked significant debate. Some critics have condemned Yograj’s harsh words, while others argue that his perspective is a valid reflection of his experience as a coach.

Yograj further elaborated, “Nikalo patthar hi hai, kisi tarashgir ke haath me dalo to chamak ke kohinoor ban jata hai" (Coal is a rock when extracted from a mine, but handled properly, it becomes the diamond Kohinoor).

“It is priceless. But if that same diamond reaches a person who does not know its worth, he destroys it.", the cricketer added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I don't say it myself that Yograj Singh is a great crafter, Yuvraj Singh says it, 'there is magic in my dad's hand, he made me what I am.' Earlier, I was abused 'Hitler, Dragon Singh, I hate my father'. Everybody hated me in my home. My relatives said, I should not have been a father." He added, "But he walked his path. And by God's Grace you got Yuvraj Singh."

This latest outburst follows previous comments by Yograj on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which have been met with widespread criticism.

In response to these ongoing controversies, a video has emerged in which Yuvraj Singh expresses concern over his father's behavior, suggesting that Yograj may have "mental issues." Yuvraj, a celebrated figure in Indian cricket for his pivotal roles in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, voiced his discomfort with his father's public criticisms during a recent podcast, stating, "I think my father has mental issues and he just doesn't want to accept it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}