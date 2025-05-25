Yuvraj Singh gets credit after Shubman Gill’s appointment as India Test captain: ‘Greatest cricketing brain’

Young Indian batting star Shubman Gill was elevated to the position of India Test captain as the BCCI announced the squad for the England tour on Saturday. After Gill's official appointment, former India cricketer and Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, credited his son for the success of Shubman Gill.

In a statement to ANI, Yograj said, "The credit for Shubman Gill's performance goes to his father and Yuvraj Singh... If Shubman Gill has become the captain today and will stay for a long time, Yuvraj Singh's guidance will play and has played an essential role in that... Someone like Yuvraj Singh, the greatest cricketing brain in the world, taking Gill under his wing is a big thing."

Notably, Yuvraj Singh is often given credit for training and grooming young Indian players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, who have gone on to become mainstays in the Indian team.

Shubman Gill as India Test captain: At the age of 25, Shubman Gill has become the youngest-ever Indian Test captain after his successful IPL captaincy stint with the Gujarat Titans. While Gill doesn't have much experience leading the national team, he will have a lot of learning to do on the job—especially with the first assignment being a five-match Test series in England.

Moreover, Gill has a poor batting record in England, having played three matches with a highest score of 28 and an average of 14.67. The young batter's numbers aren't exactly impressive in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries either, scoring 481 runs in 10 matches at an average of 25.32 and a highest score of 91 in Australia.