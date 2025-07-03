Yuvraj Singh hails Shubman Gill's double ton; calls India captain ‘example of being unstoppable when intent is clear’

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed Shubman Gill's unbeaten knock against England in the ongoing second Test after the visiting captain registered his maiden double hundred in the longest format of the game on Thursday on the second day at Edgbaston. The right-hander became the first Asian captain to score a double hundred in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

Starting on an overnight score of 114 not out, Gill remained rock solid at one end and forged two crucial partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja (203 runs in 279 balls) and Washington Sundar (137 at the time of publishing this piece) to take the Indian team past the 500-run mark.

Yuvraj, who has mentored Gill, wasted no time to giving due appreciation to the young Indian captain. “Take a bow @ShubmanGill! Making it look so easy on the big stage! Well played and well deserved double century, an example of being unstoppable when the intent is clear,” wrote Yuvraj on X.

Not just Yuvraj, legendary Sachin Tendulkar also came out to appreciate the commitment shown by Gill and Jadeja. “Very pleased to see the intent and commitment shown by @ShubmanGill and @imjadeja today. Well played!” said Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill powers India to 564/7 at Tea At Tea, India reached 564/7 with Gill batting on 265 not out. India had added 109 runs in the first session of the day with Gill and Ravindra Jadeja (89), two overnight batters, milking 203 runs for the sixth wicket before the latter was consumed by Josh Tongue.

