Yuvraj Singh hails Vaibhav Suryavanshi, asks internet, ‘what were you doing at 14?’ gets hilarious replies

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's majestic hundred against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has set the whole cricketing world stand up and take a note. From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma to many greats, past and present took time out of their busy schedule to applaud the latest 14-year-old sensation of Indian cricket.

Advertisement

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to social media platform 'X' to ask his followers what they were doing when they were 14-years-old in an appreciation post for the Rajasthan Royals opener.

“What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi — remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine!” wrote Yuvraj.

Advertisement

While several users appreciated the teen cricketer, some grabbed the chance to troll Yuvraj too. One such reply came from a user named Yash with a X handle name of @Datascientist3_. “Watching You and Dhoni Fight for Priyanka Chopra's Attention,” Yash replied to Yuvraj's post.

Here's some of the hilarious replies

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

What's next for Vaibhav Suryavanshi? With Sanju Samson still injured, Suryavanshi will continue to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. After the IPL, Suryavanshi looks all set to tour England for the India U-19 team which will help them prepare for the U-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe & Namibia in January next year.

So far Suryavanshi has played just matches in IPL. He scored 34 against Lucknow Super Giants and 16 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Next, the Rajasthan Royals opener will play Mumbai Indians on May 1.