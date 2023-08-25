Former Indian cricket player and batting legend Yuvraj Singh welcomed a baby girl with his wife Hazel Keech. The renowned cricketer took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans and followers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the news broke out, many have congratulated the couple and wished them the best.

"Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family," wrote Yuvraj Singh on Instagram.

Here's the Instagram post:

Apart from this, Yuvraj also shared a picture of his baby girl in his arms, while Hazel Keech can be seen holding their son Orion Keech Singh.

Since being posted, it has been liked by more than four lakh people. The share has also garnered several comments.

Here's what people are saying about this post: Richa Chaddha wrote, "what's not to love? God bless", Mumbai Indians wrote, "Many congratulations on this adorable addition to the family, Yuvi & Hazel" Archana Viyaja Puri wrote, "Congratulations!!!! Lots of love ! ♥️♥️♥️" "My favorite Hero yuvi...really world cup Hero yuraj sing..God bless your family," expressed a fourth. Ravindra Jadeja commented, "No paji double it up💪."