Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has showered praises on Shubman Gill's batting abilities, going to the extent of saying that the young Indian batter has the potential to become the best player of his generation and could play a crucial role in India's World Cup squad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to The Week, the former left-handed batter said "Shubman Gill has the potential to be the best player of his generation. The guy works hard, his attitude has been like that since 19-20. Whatever I have worked with him, he can be the player of this era" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yuvraj went on to highlight Gill's performance in Australia where he was part of the Indian side led by Ajinkya Rahane that defeated the Kangaroos on their home turf. Singh went on to say that what Gill had achieved on his first tour only someone like Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli might have done.

The former batter said, "Shubman Gill when he was a young kid has scored 91 in a test match in Australia which India won. He got two odd fifties during his first tour in Australia which I am not sure how many players have got that. Yes, he hasn't had great success batting in England because it isn't easy batting there but the way he is going I have no doubt he will score runs in Australia, South Africa as well as England"

Yuvraj Singh's World Cup prediction: Yuvraj Singh, a key member of India's World Cup winning team in 2011, feels that Gill can be a game-changer at the World Cup because of his fearless attitude. He said, “I want him to have a good World Cup, he is right now at a stage where he is fearless. He can be a gamechanger at the World Cup because he can open up the game without any pressure" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

