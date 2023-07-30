Yuvraj Singh penned a beautiful note for England bowler Stuart Broad on Sunday, as the fast bowler decided to take retirement from international cricket. The announcement came as a shock to many who were not expecting it this soon. Stuart Broad addressed the question on his reaction to the six sixes smashed by Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

“Take a bow @StuartBroad8 Congratulations on an incredible Test career 🏏👏 one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady," Yuvraj Singh tweeted with some pictures of Stuart Broad.

Stuart Broad talked about how the encounter with Yuvraj Singh helped him get mentally strong and get into the ‘warrior’ mode. He mentioned that he started putting extra effort into his bowling and tried his best to bounce back from the downfall.

“Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day, what would I have been, 21, 22? I learned a lot, I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience, knowing that I was left very short as an international performer. I'd rushed my preparation, I didn't have any pre-ball routine, I didn't have any focus," Stuart Broad said.

“I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, I wish that didn't happen. What really helped me was that it was a dead rubber, so I didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount," Stuart Broad said.

‘Terrific bowler’: Rahul Dravid

Team India coach Rahul Dravid also acknowledged the talent of Stuart Broad and said his partnership with Jimmy Anderson is something that will always be remembered.

"He has been a terrific bowler. His partnership with Jimmy Anderson is something that will always be remembered. Anderson and Broad, I guess the whole decade that they played for England, really put in some fantastic performances. To take 600 wickets and play the number of Tests that he has takes a special kind of cricketer. My best wishes to him and congratulations on an absolutely fantastic career. I hope he gets to finish it off in the best possible way that he wants to," Rahul Dravid said after the second India vs West Indies ODI as per ESPN Cricinfo.