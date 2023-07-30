"He has been a terrific bowler. His partnership with Jimmy Anderson is something that will always be remembered. Anderson and Broad, I guess the whole decade that they played for England, really put in some fantastic performances. To take 600 wickets and play the number of Tests that he has takes a special kind of cricketer. My best wishes to him and congratulations on an absolutely fantastic career. I hope he gets to finish it off in the best possible way that he wants to," Rahul Dravid said after the second India vs West Indies ODI as per ESPN Cricinfo.