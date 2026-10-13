Yuvraj Singh returns to Indian Premier League; Former India all-rounder joins Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027

Two-time World Cup-winning former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, but in a different capacity. Having retired from the game in 2019, Yuvraj returns to IPL with Delhi Capitals as one among the coaching staff led by Sourav Ganguly, who was announced as the head coach of the franchise recently.

Yuvraj will serve as the assistant & and batting coach of the franchise. A veteran of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests, and 58 T20Is as well as multiple World Cup winner, the 44-year-old has also mentored several established and emerging Indian stars in recent years.

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This appointment marks Yuvraj's first formal coaching role after having mentored the likes of Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma and more. The appointment also marks a reunion with the Delhi franchise for Yuvraj. In 2015, the franchise secured his services for a record ₹16 crore, which made him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time.

Looking forward to teaming with Dada Speaking on his new role, Yuvraj is looking forward to teaming up with Ganguly, this time as coaches. “I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me,” Yuvraj said in a statement released by the franchise.

"I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s success," added the winner of three ICC trophies for India.

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Having made his India debut in 2000, Yuvraj has been an architect of several significant victories for India. He played a crucial part in India's NatWest Trophy victory against England in 2002. He was a part of the Indian team that finished runners-up in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

He was one of the key architects of India's triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup and also in the 2013 Champions Trophy. In the 2011 ODI World Cup, Yuvraj was adjudged as the Player of the Series, following which Yuvraj battled cancer.

Yuvraj Singh's IPL statistics Yuvraj enjoyed a distinguished IPL career, featuring in 132 matches, scoring 2,750 runs, and taking 36 wickets, featuring for six franchises - Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The highlight of Yuvraj's career came in seasons 2009, 2011 and 2014, when he score 300-plus runs for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Pune Warriors India and RCB respectively. Yuvraj is also among the three players who have taken more than two or more hattricks in IPL.

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