Yuvraj Singh returns to Indian Premier League; Former India all-rounder joins Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027

Two-time World Cup-winning former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, but in a different capacity. Having retired from the game in 2019, Yuvraj returns to IPL with Delhi Capitals as one among the coaching staff led by Sourav Ganguly, who was announced as the head coach of the franchise recently.

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Yuvraj will serve as the assistant & and batting coach of the franchise. A veteran of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests, and 58 T20Is as well as multiple World Cup winner, the 44-year-old has also mentored several established and emerging Indian stars in recent years.

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This appointment marks Yuvraj's first formal coaching role after having mentored the likes of Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma and more. The appointment also marks a reunion with the Delhi franchise for Yuvraj. In 2015, the franchise secured his services for a record ₹16 crore, which made him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time.

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Looking forward to teaming with Dada Speaking on his new role, Yuvraj is looking forward to teaming up with Ganguly, this time as coaches. “I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me,” Yuvraj said in a statement released by the franchise.

"I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s success," added the winner of three ICC trophies for India.

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Having made his India debut in 2000, Yuvraj has been an architect of several significant victories for India. He played a crucial part in India's NatWest Trophy victory against England in 2002. He was a part of the Indian team that finished runners-up in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

He was one of the key architects of India's triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup and also in the 2013 Champions Trophy. In the 2011 ODI World Cup, Yuvraj was adjudged as the Player of the Series, following which Yuvraj battled cancer.

Yuvraj Singh's IPL statistics Yuvraj enjoyed a distinguished IPL career, featuring in 132 matches, scoring 2,750 runs, and taking 36 wickets, featuring for six franchises - Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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The highlight of Yuvraj's career came in seasons 2009, 2011 and 2014, when he score 300-plus runs for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Pune Warriors India and RCB respectively. Yuvraj is also among the three players who have taken more than two or more hattricks in IPL.

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Both of Yuvraj's IPL hattricks came in the 2009 season. Yuzvendra Chahal, who now plays for Punjab Kings also have two IPL hattricks to his name. Retired Amit Mishra holds the record for most IPL hattricks - three.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in