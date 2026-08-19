Yuvraj Singh roasts Rishabh Pant hilariously after India's 1st Test win vs Sri Lanka; ‘missed his fifty then his 100’

Rishabh Pant got hilariously trolled by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh after the wicketkeeper-batter played a crucial role in India's massive 165-run win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday in the first Test in Galle. It was an important win for the Indians, considering their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table.

With rain interrupting the game on several occasions throughout the five days, the Indians came out victors, thanks to Manav Suthar's 10-wicket match haul, alongside the likes of KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Pant in the batting department.

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India entered the series against Sri Lanka with a dimmed aura after suffering at the hands of New Zealand and South Africa spinners at home. Notably, none of the Lankan spinners barring Prabath Jayasuriya could make an impact against the visiting Indian batters, who dominated the game.

Following the win, Pant took to Instagram for a vote of thanks and made a special mention to all the groundstaff in Galle, whose worked tirelessly to make the ground fit to play despite the inclement weather. “Good win, well done everyone,” wrote Pant on his Instagram post.

“And a special thank you to the ground staff of Galle who worked tirelessly through the rain, kept the field ready and made sure the game could go on,” added the Indian swashbuckling batter. Yuvraj took a hilarious dig at Pant in the comments section while also praising his performance in the game.

“What a player ! missed his fifty then his 100, or putter ?” wrote the former India all-rounder and a winner of two World Cups (2007 T20 & 2011 ODI). Notably, Yuvraj was referring to Pant's scores in both the innings of the Test match. While the southpaw was dismissed for 39 in the first innings, Pant was India's top-scorer in the second with a knock of 66.

Sri Lanka succumb to Manav Suthar's spin Meanwhile, playing only his second Test, Suthar impressed with his line and length to ensure India a memorable win in their 600th Test match. The 24-year-old took four wickets in the first innings and kept up the onslaught to take 6/55, helping bowl out the hosts for 206 shortly after lunch on day 5.

Set a target of 372, Sri Lanka's batters failed to apply themselves other than Sonal Dinusha, who top-scored in both innings. India claimed two wickets in the morning session after Sri Lanka resumed the final day on 84/4 before Suthar quickly ran through the tail.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and first-innings centurion Dinusha tried to fight back, batting for over two hours to add 95 runs for the fifth wicket. But it wasn't enough. Earlier, India managed 464 in the first innings, thanks to Padikkal's career-best of 167 and half-centuries from Rahul and Jurel.