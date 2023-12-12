Yuvraj Singh turns 42 today. He is probably best known for hitting 6 sixes in a Stuart Broad over in the 2007 T20 World Cup . However, there are various other extra-ordinary performances by Indian cricket’s favourite child. Here are 5 of his absolute best.

138* (78 balls) vs England, Rajkot, 2008

This was a display of pure power and timing from Yuvraj. He was recovering from a a stiff back when he launched England's bowlers to all parts of the ground, hitting 6 sixes and 16 fours in a whirlwind innings. Yuvi single-handedly took India to a massive total of 387. The Men in Blue won comfortably.

57* (65 balls) vs Australia, Ahmedabad, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

Yuvraj played a crucial role in India's victory in this high-pressure match. It was the time when he was struggling with cancer. He walked in when India were struggling at 187/5 and stitched together a crucial partnership with MS Dhoni to take the team to a competitive total. He also picked up two wickets with his left-arm spin.

113 (123 balls) vs West Indies, Chennai, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

This was another match where Yuvraj showcased his big-match temperament. He played a composed and patient innings, anchoring the Indian batting and helping them post a challenging total of 268. He also picked up two wickets with his bowling.

150 (127 balls) vs England, Cuttack, 2017

Yuvraj Singh delivered a masterclass in batting with a magnificent 150 runs off 127 balls against England. His innings was the perfect blend of power and finesse, peppered with 21 boundaries and 3 sixes. He anchored the Indian batting, stitching crucial partnerships and propelling the team to a commanding total of 381/6. Yuvraj's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

107* (93 balls) vs Pakistan, Karachi, 2006

This innings was a masterclass in power-hitting. Chasing a challenging target of 287, Yuvraj took the Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners, smashing 14 fours in a whirlwind knock. His batting propelled India to a comfortable victory by 8 wickets, earning him the Player of the Match award. He was also the Player of the Series with 344 runs as India won the five-match ODI series 4-1.

Yuvraj Singh could change the course of a match on his own. The legacy of this special player will live on for many years to come.

