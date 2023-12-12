Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Yuvraj Singh’s birthday: A look at Yuvi’s 5 best innings for India as he turns 42

Yuvraj Singh’s birthday: A look at Yuvi’s 5 best innings for India as he turns 42

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Yuvraj Singh, Indian cricket's favourite child, could change the course of a match on his own. Let's take a look at 5 of his best innings.

AHMEDABAD, INDIA - MARCH 24: Yuvraj Singh of India celebrates hitting the winning runs during the 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter Final match between Australia and India at Sardar Patel Stadium on March 24, 2011 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Yuvraj Singh turns 42 today. He is probably best known for hitting 6 sixes in a Stuart Broad over in the 2007 T20 World Cup. However, there are various other extra-ordinary performances by Indian cricket’s favourite child. Here are 5 of his absolute best.

Also Read: 'Not close friends, were friends only...': Yuvraj Singh on his relationship with MS Dhoni

138* (78 balls) vs England, Rajkot, 2008

This was a display of pure power and timing from Yuvraj. He was recovering from a a stiff back when he launched England's bowlers to all parts of the ground, hitting 6 sixes and 16 fours in a whirlwind innings. Yuvi single-handedly took India to a massive total of 387. The Men in Blue won comfortably.

57* (65 balls) vs Australia, Ahmedabad, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

Yuvraj played a crucial role in India's victory in this high-pressure match. It was the time when he was struggling with cancer. He walked in when India were struggling at 187/5 and stitched together a crucial partnership with MS Dhoni to take the team to a competitive total. He also picked up two wickets with his left-arm spin.

Also Read: Why did Sachin Tendulkar say 'There’s always a calm before the storm'? Yuvraj Singh reveals

113 (123 balls) vs West Indies, Chennai, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

This was another match where Yuvraj showcased his big-match temperament. He played a composed and patient innings, anchoring the Indian batting and helping them post a challenging total of 268. He also picked up two wickets with his bowling.

150 (127 balls) vs England, Cuttack, 2017

Yuvraj Singh delivered a masterclass in batting with a magnificent 150 runs off 127 balls against England. His innings was the perfect blend of power and finesse, peppered with 21 boundaries and 3 sixes. He anchored the Indian batting, stitching crucial partnerships and propelling the team to a commanding total of 381/6. Yuvraj's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

107* (93 balls) vs Pakistan, Karachi, 2006

This innings was a masterclass in power-hitting. Chasing a challenging target of 287, Yuvraj took the Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners, smashing 14 fours in a whirlwind knock. His batting propelled India to a comfortable victory by 8 wickets, earning him the Player of the Match award. He was also the Player of the Series with 344 runs as India won the five-match ODI series 4-1.

Also Read: India can lose World Cup only through...: Yuvraj Singh's big warning to Rohit Sharma's team ahead of final

Yuvraj Singh could change the course of a match on his own. The legacy of this special player will live on for many years to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
