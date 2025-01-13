Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, has stirred a row with controversial remarks about Hindi, going as far as calling it a “woman's language” and saying it “lacks energy”. Yograj made the remarks in a conversation with Samdish Bhatia on his YouTube channel, where the former cricketer also stated that he prefers to hear Hindi from a woman but Punjabi from men.

“Mujhe to hindi language raise lagti hai jaise koi aurat bol rahi ho (To me, the Hindi language feels like a woman is speaking)” Yograj told the YouTuber.

"Jab aurat bolti hai to buhut acha lagta hai, jab mard hindi bolta hai to aisa lagta hai ke kya bol raha hai ye kon aadmi hai. Mujhe wo difference lagta hai (When a woman speaks Hindi, it sounds really pleasant, but when a man speaks Hindi, it feels like, 'What is he saying? Who is this person?' I sense that difference)" the former cricketer added.

When asked what the language of men was, Yograj shot back in Punjabi, while also mocking Hindi speakers by continuing in a softer tone.

Yograj Singh's controversial claims on women: Yograj also made a controversial comment about women, citing the example of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. According to Yograj, wife may destroy a house if given power, just like Indira Gandhi did it.

"Wife will destroy your house if you give her power. Sorry to say, Indira Gandhi ran this country and destroyed it. Give them respect and love, but never give them power," Yograj noted.

Netizens react to Yograj's controversial claims: “It’s even funnier when you realize he starts the conversation in Hindi. People obsess too much over language. As long as the person in front of you gets what you are saying, that’s all that’s needed.” wrote one user

“Bhai @UFbySamdishh choose who NOT to interview. Such people should not get any screen time even to criticize. One of your worst choice of guest so far. Disappointing.” Added another user

“Everytime we feel he cannot fall any lower, this guy manages to suprise us all.” remarked yet another user on X

Comparing it with the recent controversy on Ravichandran Ashwin's comments, a user wrote, “Looks like R. Ashwin got the coach he wanted”

Ravichandran Ashwin's national language controversy: Notably, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had sparked a language row recently after he said that ‘Hindi is not the national language of India’ but rather the ‘official language’.