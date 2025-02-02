‘Yuvraj Singh should be happy today’: Abhishek Sharma recalls mentor’s wish after 135 during IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Abhishek Sharma hoped that mentor Yuvraj Singh will be a happier person after the India opener slammed a record-breaking 135 runs against England in the fifth T20I on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Sent into bat first, India were off to a flier with Abhishek Sharma clobbering the likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse all over the park.

An attacking batter just like Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma first raced to a 17-ball fifty before reaching three figures in 37 balls, becoming the second-fastest Indian to a T20I hundred. Rohit Sharma had hit a 35-ball T20I century for India against Sri Lanka in 2017.

To add to that, his 135 is the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20I, surpassing Shubman Gill's 126 not out against New Zealand in 2023. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Abhishek Sharma recalled Yuvraj Singh's wish of him batting in the last five overs.

“Probably he (mentor Yuvraj Singh) should be happy today. He's always wanted me to bat into the 15th, 20th over, and I've tried to implement that,” said Abhishek Sharma, who was named Player of the Match.

Although Sanju Samson got out early, Abhishek Sharma continued in his own style, keeping the crowd on their feet all the time, with his big-hitting prowess. The 22-year-old amassed an astonishing 13 sixes and seven fours during his 54-ball stay at the crease.

In fact, his 13 sixes are the most by an Indian in a T20I, surpassing Rohit Sharma's 10 against Sri Lanka in 2017. Hitting against the bowlers clocking 140-150 kmph-plus, requires a lot of courage and Abhishek Sharma was spot on with his shot selection on his day.

"It's a special one, coming for the country, always a great feeling. When I see it's my day, I always try to go from the first ball. And the way the coach and the captain have treated me from the first day. They've always wanted this intent, they've always backed me.

“When the opponents are bowling 140, 150-plus, you have to be ready a little earlier. Just react to the ball and play my shots. When you're hitting a world-class bowler over the covers (off Archer), it's aways great, but I really liked the shots against Adil Rashid as well,” he added.

Abhishek gets Yuvraj praise Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh praised Abhishek Sharma for his hundred and stated that he had always wanted the swashbuckling batter to be on the top of his game. Taking to X, Yuvraj wrote, “Well played @IamAbhiSharma4 ! That's where I want to see you! Proud of you.”