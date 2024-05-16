With just weeks left for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to begin in the United States and West Indies, a former star Indian cricketer was at Miami GP to promote the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, not only did he promote the ICC tournament at the venue, but the flamboyant left-handed batter and once the best fielder of the Indian squad also tasted an adrenaline-filled ride on the Miami International Autodrome track along with F1 Finnish legend Mika Hakkinen.

Yuvraj attended the Miami Grand Prix in the US and met Mike there, who gave him a ride in a McLaren 750S coupe supercar. Yuvraj was super happy with the exhilarating hot lap in the supercar and said he wished to buy it.

Later, the 3-minute video was shared on YouTube by Formula 1's official channel and Instagram page. In the video, Yuvraj can be seen entering the supercar, and then Mike welcomes him with a smile. By the end, the two-time F1 World Championship winner asks Yuvraj if he owns any sports cars.

Answering to this, Yuvraj said, he did and named the Lamborghini Murcielago and the Bentley Continental GT V8. But when 2011 World Cup winning star was about to say something more, Mike hit the accelerator of McLaren.

But soon, Mike applied the brakes into a corner, and Singh was seen leaning forward from his seat a little. Singh was not expecting the extreme performance of the McLaren 750S supercar and was stunned. He was also highly impressed by Mika Hakkinen's driving skills—once Michael Schumacher's main rival.

On being asked by Mike at the end how he was feeling, to which Singh replied that it was coffee was about to come out of his mouth. Following they both shared a laugh.

Mike: "How do you feel?"

Yuvraj Singh: "I think my coffee is coming out."

But soon Yuvraj stated that he will go back and buy this McLaren 750S supercar.

Yuvraj Singh, "Now I feel like I will go back and buy this car."

Mike Hakkinen: "It is good car."

About McLaren 750S supercar: McLaren 750S supercar has been launched in India at a price tag of ₹5.91 crore.

It comes with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine that generates 740 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Also, this supercar comes mated with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Regarding the speed, this supercar is capable to do a sprint of 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and its top speed is 331 kmph.

Recently, Raymond Group's CEO, Gautam Singhania bought this supercar, reported CarToq.

