Abhishek Sharma's blistering 100 off 47 balls led India to victory by 100 runs in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe. Yuvraj Singh, his mentor, praised Sharma's performance, calling it just the start of many more successes.

Abhishek Sharma scored 100 off 47 balls in the 2nd T20I match against Zimbabwe on July 7. India won the match by 100 runs. It was Sharma’s second international match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His debut, which happened in the 1st T20I, was far from ideal. He was out for a duck. While Indian cricket fans lamented, one person was happy that Abhishek got dismissed for zero. It was Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvi has played a major role in Abhishek’s young career and always backed him even during his hard times. Soon after Abhishek was awarded the Player of the Match for his blistering hundred, he made a video call to his mentor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Very proud! Well done, very proud. You deserve it. Many more to come. This is just the start," India’s iconic batting all-rounder told Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma mentioned that he spoke to Yuvraj Singh the previous day after he had been dismissed for a duck. Yuvraj, according to him, seemed happy when Abhishek got out for zero, saying it was a good start.

Abhishek believes Yuvraj, like his family, must be very proud of him. He attributed his success to Yuvraj's hard work over the years, both on and off the field. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhishek Sharma went on a rampage against Zimbabwe Less than 24 hours after failing in the 1st T20I, Abhishek regrouped and went on a rampage in the next game. He hit 8 sixes and 7 fours, starting with a 6 off the second ball. He was dropped in the 7th over and saved by DRS in the 12th. He took full advantage of the new life and smashed the bowlers all around the park.

This performance reminded Indian fans of his IPL heroics. He scored 484 runs in 16 matches in the tournament for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His strike rate was 204.21. Captain Shubman Gill chose Sharma over Ruturaj Gaikwad as his opening partner.

Gaikwad, who captained Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024, opens for his team. As an opener, he scored 583 runs in 14 matches, with a strike rate of 141.16. In the 2nd T20I match, he scored 77* off 47 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!