Yuvraj Singh's clear message to BCCI selectors on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's ODI future; ‘Be honest with them’

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has advocated for a clear communication from the BCCI selectors as far as the futures of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are concerned, keeping in mind the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa.

Having already retired from Tests and T20Is to prolong their career, both Rohit and Kohli have wished to play the ODI World Cup and that's what they are working hard for. However, amid the India vs England ODI series, the report of Rohit's possible retirement broke the internet.

According to the Indian Express report, it was said that the India vs England third ODI at Lord's was to be Rohit's last as the BCCI selectors have decided to move on from him. With the speculations rising, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stepped in to quash all rumours about Rohit.

Comparing himself to the position that Virat and Rohit are currently in, Yuvraj wanted a clear communication from the apex board. With no captaincy pressure on them now, scoring runs can only keep the Indian duo in the playing XIs. Yuvraj stated that the message should be clear from the BCCI whether want them for the 2027 ODI World Cup or not.

“I have been in that position, which Rohit and Virat find themselves in. So, it's not fair for us to judge whether they should play. It's the team management, the coach and the selectors who have to decide that. If you want them to play the World Cup, you have to put your hand on their shoulders and tell them, 'Guys, we want you to play the World Cup,” Yuvraj told JioStar.

“We are backing you all the way. Go out there and be yourselves. There is no stress that tomorrow, if you don't have a good series, that you're not going to be in the team.' You need to have that clarity from the coach, captain and selectors, whoever it is,” added the former all-rounder.

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“Obviously, Virat and Rohit are of such stature, given what they've contributed and what they've given to the game. So, it's important to give them that clarity about what we want from them,” he added.

The management must have clarity - Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj also urged the Indian team management to secure both Rohit and Virat by giving them clarity at this moment. The ODI World Cup is barely 12 months from now. Both the players have been great servants of Indian cricket with more than 25000 runs alone in ODIs.

""Ideally, you need a balance of experience and young guys in the team. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are part of your plans for the World Cup, tell them now and secure them. The outside noise about age and form will always be there, but the management must have clarity with its senior players. And if someone isn't in your plans, be honest with them.

"It will be a hard call, it might look bad on the outside, but they'll appreciate that you said it to their face. What Virat and Rohit have done for India is unmatched; the hundreds they've scored, the matches they've won and their contribution as players and captains is unbelievable. But you need to have clarity with your seniors," concluded Yuvraj.