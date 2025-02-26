Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj offers Pakistan helping hand after Champions Trophy debacle, says ‘I will build this team…’

Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, has offered to coach Pakistan and rebuild the struggling team within a year following the Men in Green's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 debacle. After hosting an ICC event after 29 years, Pakistan was ousted from the semifinal race after Mohammad Rizwan's men lost their matches in Group A against New Zealand and India.

Known as one of the hardest taskmasters in the Indian cricket fraternity, Yograj Singh's comments came after former cricketers Wasim Akram, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, and Waqar Younis lambasted the Pakistan team for their shoddy show in the tournament.

Pakistan started with a 60-run loss against New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi before surrendering in front of arch-rivals India in Dubai last Sunday.

The 66-year-old was particularly specific against Wasim Akram after the legendary fast bowler slammed the dietary preferences of the Pakistan cricketers which included bananas. Wasim Akram was shocked to see a plate full of bananas came out during the drinks break.

“I think it was the second or the third drinks break. And I saw a plate full of bananas coming out for players to eat. Itni kele bandar bhi nahi khatte (Even monkeys don't have so many bananas). And it's their diet. Had it been out captain Imran Khan, he would have given me a beating over it,” Wasim Akram said on a post-match show ‘Dressing Room’.

Yograj Singh slams Wasim Akram Reacting to this, Yograj Singh said that former cricketers like Wasim Akram and others should volunteer to help the Pakistan team during their struggling period and not make harsh comments about their own countrymen.

“Wasim Akram should be ashamed for saying such things. Shoaib Akhtar, another big player, is saying bad things. Wasim is earning money doing commentary. Go back to your country, organise a camp for these players. I want to see which one of you can help Pakistan win the World Cup, and if not, then resign,” Yograj Singh told News18.

The former medium pacer, who played 1 Test and six ODIs for India, promised to rebuild the team in one year if given a chance. “Mein jata hoon, ek saal mein team khadi kar kay dikhaunga tum yaad rakhoge (I can coach them. I will build this team in one year and you’ll will remember it),” said Yograj Singh.

“It’s all about passion. I am spending 12 hours here (at his own academy). It's very easy to make big claims. You will have to give your blood and sweat for your own country to make a difference,” he added.

“Do you think PCB will say no if Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis or Shoaib Akhtar come up and say ‘we want to take a camp of six months to improve our team’s performance'? But no, they won't do that. They will just earn money by doing commentary and saying heinous things,” Yograj Singh further stated.