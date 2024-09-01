Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, blames MS Dhoni again: ’That man has destroyed life of my son’

India's former left-handed star batter Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, had often criticised India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and spoken negatively about him on several platforms.

Yograj had accused Dhoni several times of spoiling and ruining Yuvraj's career. However, Yuvraj always said positive things about his former captain and teammate.

Both in 2007 and 2015, Yuvraj Singh played a pivotal role in India's historic T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup triumphs under Dhoni's captaincy. When Dhoni was in charge of the Indian side, Yuvraj brought his best version of international cricket.

In a recent interview with the Zee Switch YouTube channel, Yograj once again accused Dhoni of ruining Yuvraj's career, adding he won't ever forgive him for that.

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life. I have never done two things in life - first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids," Hindustan Times quoted Yograj as saying to Zee Switch YouTube channel.

Give Yuvraj Singh the Bharat Ratna: Not only this, Yograj Singh also alleged MS Dhoni for Yuvraj Singh's early retirement.

"That man (MS Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could have played four to five years more. I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj. Even Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have said in the past that there won't be another Yuvraj Singh. India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing with cancer and winning the World Cup for the country," Yograj added.

Yuvraj Singh's stats: Yuvraj Singh played 402 international games from 2000-2017, scoring 11,178 runs. In that period, he slammed 17 centuries and 71 fifties across formats. He was also part of the Indian side which won the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (joint-winners with Sri Lanka), ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.