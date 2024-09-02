A day after India's former left-handed star batter Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, criticised India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he spoke negatively on another 1983 ODI World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video emerged on social media where Yograj was seen insulting Kapil Dev as he used some insulting remarks about the 1983 ODI World Cup-winning skipper.

Yograj pointed out that Yuvraj secured 13 major trophies in his career and slammed Kapil for having only a World Cup title to his name. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The greatest captain of our time, Kapil Dev... I told him, I'll leave you in a position where the world would spit on you. Today, Yuvraj Singh has 13 trophies, and you have only one, the World Cup. End of discussion," Hindustan Times quoted a video of Yograj as saying in an interview with Zee Switch.

It is to be known that ever since Yograj was dropped from the Indian team in 1981, he had a strained relationship with former World Cup-winning captain of 1983. Yograj accused Kapil of allegedly playing a key role in his exclusion.

Earlier in 2017, Yograj stated he took a vow upon Yuvraj's birth to 'avenge' the injustice he felt was done to him. Now, with his comments, it appears Yograj's 'revenge' was fulfilled through Yuvraj's accomplishments. However, it was accompanied by a derogatory remark aimed at Kapil, added HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yograj on Dhoni: On several platforms, Yograj had accused former 2011 World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni of allegedly ruining Yuvraj Singh.

Stating that he won't forget Dhoni, Yograj had said in the same interview, "I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life. I have never done two things in life - first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids."

He added, “That man (MS Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could have played four to five years more. I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj. Even Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have said in the past that there won't be another Yuvraj Singh. India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing with cancer and winning the World Cup for the country." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yograj training Sachin's son, fans react: Amid Yograj cursing MD Dhoni and slamming Kapil Dev, reports arrived that Yuvraj's father was approached by 'god of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar to train his son Arjun.

Reacting to this, Yograj referred Arjun as an unshaped chunk of coal destined to transform into a diamond under him.

"Have you seen a diamond in a coal mine? It is nothing but a coal that took years to nurture and shape. If the diamond lands in the right hand, it will eventually reach its destination. It will be priceless. But if the same diamond is with someone who doesn't understand its value, it will break into pieces," he said, while speaking in an interview with Zee Switch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, fans sought Arjun be separated from Yograj. Here's how netizens reacted:

One wrote, "Someone get that guy Yograj away from Arjun Tendulkar ASAP. He’ll ruin the kid’s life with some venomous attitude.."

Another quoted, "How can someone like Yograj be working with Arjun with this mentality. He just badmouthed two Indian world cup winners. Shocking." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}