‘I really want to see Rohit Sharma with a World Cup trophy and a World Cup medal. He really deserves it,’ Yuvraj Singh said.

Yuvraj Singh has had a front-row seat to witness Rohit Sharma rise in Indian cricket. As Rohit is all set to lead India in yet another World Cup, the southpaw remembers his first impression of Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two players first met when Rohit joined the Indian team at 17. Yuvraj remembers Rohit as someone who easily blended with the team despite his young age.

“Very poor English," Yuvraj quipped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Very funny guy. From the streets of Borivali (in Mumbai), we always tease him. But a great guy at heart. The more success he's had, he has never changed as a person. That's the beauty of Rohit Sharma. Fun-loving, always having fun with the guys, A great leader on the park and one of my closest friends from cricket," ICC quoted Singh as saying.

“I really want to see Rohit Sharma with a World Cup trophy and a World Cup medal. He really deserves it," he added.

Yuvraj believes Rohit Sharma will be a key factor as the Men in Blue look to become world champions after 13 years. Calling Rohit’s presence in the team “very crucial", Yuvraj said India would need a captain capable enough to take wise decisions under pressure. Rohit Sharma, according to Yuvraj, is “the one" to do so. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yuvraj Singh is the ambassador of the T20 World Cup 2024, which will start on June 2 (India time). The West Indies and the United States will co-host the biennial tournament.

India at T20 World Cups India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, beating Pakistan in the final. Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, the Men in Blue bundled out Shoaib Malik’s team for 152 in 19.3 overs while the target was 158 in 20 overs. Irfan Pathan earned the Player of the Match for his 3/16 in 4 overs.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's injury fears back ahead of T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Facing mild back stiffness….’ Both Yuvraj and Rohit were part of that winning team. That was the only time India managed to win the T20 World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

