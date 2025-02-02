India vs England: Abhishek Sharma’s record T20 century revives Yuvraj Singh’s old clip ’Tu na sudharna…’ | Watch

India Vs England: With Team India opener Abhishek Sharma slammed for the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20Is against England in the fifth game on Sunday in Mumbai, an old video of his mentor and former star batter Yuvraj Singh has resurfaced on social media.

In his 54 balls-guided innings, Abhishek smashed 135 runs against England, which included 13 sixes and seven fours, leading India to score a whopping 247/9 in 20 overs. Apart from this, Abhishek scored the runs at a strike rate of 250 and picked up two important wickets.

Advertisement

According to the details, Abhishek completed his hundred in just 37 balls, missing Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest Indian to a T20I hundred by a mere two balls. Rohit had hit a 35-ball T20I ton against Sri Lanka in 2017. Rohit Sharma had smashed 10 against Sri Lanka. Abhishek's maiden T20I hundred came on his second match against Zimbabwe last year.

Yuvraj Singh's video resurfaces: In the video, posted on September 4, 2024, Yuvraj Singh could been seen coaching young Abhishek Sharma in his own unique fashion, but Sharma keeps on hitting sixes even during the practice session.

Advertisement

Posting the video, Yuvraj had written, “Happy birthday sir Abhishek 🙏🏻 🎂 hope you take as many singles this year as many as you knock out of the park 🤪 Keep putting in the hard work! loads of love and wishes for a great year ahead! ❤️ @abhisheksharma_4”

Advertisement

India vs England 5th T20I: Playing against England in the 5th and final T20I match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, India posted a total of 247/9, all thanks to Abhishek Sharma's 135 out of just 54 deliveries.