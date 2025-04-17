Yuzvendra Chahal deletes rose bouquet picture after ’tagging RJ Mahvash’; ’Chahal is not chatur’, say fans

Cricket and cinema are two inseparable things in India. In the latest chapter, Yuzvendra Chahal, one of the premier leg-spinners of India and RJ Mahvash, film producer and actor, are in the spotlight. The two of them have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time.

The deleted Instagram story Yuzvendra Chahal's deleted Instagram story is the focus of fans and entertainment buffs. Chahal posted an Instagram story, a selfie with a bouquet of red roses, and later deleted it. Relentless questioning by the fans is believed to be the reason behind Chahal's move.

Did Chahal tag Mahvash? Social media users believe that Chahal secretly tagged RJ Mahvash in his story.

Users claim that they were able to find the tagged list with the help of third-party applications.

Who is RJ Mahvash? RJ Mahvash started her career as a Radio Jockey with Radio Mirchi. She recently produced a movie called ‘Section 108’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra. Mahvansh is seen in IPL matches featuring Punjab Kings. Mahvansh showed her support for Yuzvendra Chahal to her 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

RJ Mahvash also took to her Instagram Stories after PBKS vs KKR match, sharing a candid selfie with Chahal. She captioned it, “What a talented man! Highest wicket-taker for a reason. Asambhav!,".

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra was previously married to Dhanashree Verma. They finalised their divorce last month.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in December 2020. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025.

As part of their divorce settlement, Yuzvendra was to pay Dhanashree a substantial alimony of ₹4.75 crore, with ₹2.37 crore already transferred at the time of their divorce hearing.