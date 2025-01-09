Amid divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree Verma, out-of-contention India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was once again not considered by the Haryana team for their Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal match against Bengal. Chahal wasn't considered for Haryana's group stage matches too. Haryana are playing Bengal on Thursday (January 9) in the first quarterfinal at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara.

The last time Chahal played any cricket match was on December 5, 2024 for Haryana against Jammu and Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. One of the witty characters in Indian cricket, Chahal has been in and out of the senior national team since the 2023.

However, he continued playing domestic cricket for Haryana. The leggie was also in the triumphant Indian team for the T20 World Cup last year but did not get a game. After getting married in 2020, Chahal and Dhanashree often used to show their bond on social media.

Their relationship became the talk of the town after Chahal deleted all his pictures with his wife Dhanashree on social media. In contrast, Dhanashree has a few pictures of them together still.

However, a Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) official stated that Chahal's exclusion has nothing to do with his ongoing divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree.