Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma divorce: Haryana omit India leggie from VHT knockouts amid separation rumours

Amid divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree Verma, out-of-contention India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was once again not considered by the Haryana team for their Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal match against Bengal.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Jan 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal (R) last played for Haryana in December 2024 against Jammu and Kashmir in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. (X)

The last time Chahal played any cricket match was on December 5, 2024 for Haryana against Jammu and Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. One of the witty characters in Indian cricket, Chahal has been in and out of the senior national team since the 2023. 

However, he continued playing domestic cricket for Haryana. The leggie was also in the triumphant Indian team for the T20 World Cup last year but did not get a game. After getting married in 2020, Chahal and Dhanashree often used to show their bond on social media. 

Their relationship became the talk of the town after Chahal deleted all his pictures with his wife Dhanashree on social media. In contrast, Dhanashree has a few pictures of them together still.  

However, a Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) official stated that Chahal's exclusion has nothing to do with his ongoing divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree. 

“We have made this decision in consultation with him, as we aim to groom a few youngsters with an eye on the future,” the HCA official told Cricbuzz. “Parth Vats, a leg-spin all-rounder, is the player we are introducing at this stage.”

 

First Published:9 Jan 2025, 09:59 AM IST
