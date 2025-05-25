Yuzvendra Chahal in doubt before IPL 2025 playoffs? Punjab Kings coach provides massive update on star spinner

Punjab Kings' Indian Premier League 2025 campaign is at a crucial juncture. They are in danger of missing out on a top two finish after their defeat to Delhi Capitals on Saturday (May 24). Punjab Kings will finish outside the top two if they lose to Mumbai Indians on Monday (May 26). They also have to deal with Yuzvendra Chahal's availability, the league's all-time leading wicket-taker.

Yuzvendra Chahal's absence from DC clash Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer didn't reveal Yuzvendra Chahal's absence at the toss. Fans and commentators came to know about that only after seeing the team sheets.

PBKS spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi provided an update to the media after the defeat to Delhi Capitals. “I think Chahal has a small niggle. we are just resting him; that's the idea,” said the former Indian international.

Yuzvendra Chahal, IPL 2025 Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 14 wickets from 11 matches in IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 9.56. He is having an ordinary season by his own lofty standards.

But Chahal's performance helped Punjab Kings to win two unwinnable games. His hat trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders helped Punjab Kings to defend a meagre total of 111. Chahal's 2nd four-wicket haul of the season helped Shreyas Iyer's side to restrict Chennai Super Kings to just 190. CSK were looking to score in excess of 210 before Chahal's terrific 19th over.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings can't finish in the top two positions if they lose to Mumbai Indians on Monday (May 26). The management has a tricky decision to make. They have to consider the two possible scenarios.