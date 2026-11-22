Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and been appointed as a special invitee to the party's National Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha executive committee. The appointment was announced on Saturday as part of the BJP's latest organisational reshuffle.
Chahal has been included among three special invitees to the OBC Morcha's national executive committee. He has been appointed from Delhi, while the other two special invitees are Professor Advait Charan Gananayak from Odisha and advocate Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha from Uttar Pradesh.
The appointments were made on the directions of BJP national president Nitin Nabin. OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha MP Amarpal Maurya announced the new appointments, which also included changes to several key organisational positions.
In a post on X, the leg-spinner thanked the senior BJP leadership for giving him a place and respect within the party. “I sincerely thank respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, BJP National President Shri Nitin Naveen ji, and OBC Morcha National President Shri Amarpal Maurya ji for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family,” he wrote.
The Haryana spinner kickstarted his international career with an ODI against Zimbabwe in June 2016, and also made his T20I debut against the same opponents a week later. He has, however, fallen out of favour in recent times and last played for India in a T20I against West Indies in August 2023.
The 36-year-old has played 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is, and has taken 121 and 96 wickets in the two formats respectively. Chahal was part of the India squad for the 2019 ODI World Cup, where the Men in Blue reached the semifinals before losing to New Zealand.
Chahal, who hasn't played Tests for India, retired from First-Class cricket in October this year.
Iin the IPL, the right-arm leg-break bowler has played for several teams, including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and most recently Punjab Kings.
He has played 188 IPL matches since making his debut in 2013 and has taken 233 wickets. Chahal is currently the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in second place with 226 scalps.